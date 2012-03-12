The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.1 percent, in line with the blue chips, while the mid caps are trading flat.

Drama school business Stagecoach Theatre Arts leaps 63 percent after agreeing to a 6.5 million pound takeover of the company.

Game Group slumps 55 percent, with trading volumes hefty, after the struggling video games retailer, denied new titles by suppliers, puts itself up for sale and warns shareholders their equity in the firm could be worthless.

Shares in Game. prior to Monday, had lost 94 percent of their value over the last year.

