Deutsche Bank reckons China will avoid a hard landing, which should boost the performance of Europe's basic resources - a sector that's looking especially attractive given its recent underperformance versus the price of copper.

"We are therefore upgrading basic resources to overweight and are funding it out of banks," Deutsche's strategists say in a note.

"Banks might also be a high beta sector, but its correlation with basic resources has declined and the earnings picture for banks could deteriorate even further with underlying conditions remaining difficult. It is also vulnerable to weaker domestic growth which we continue to worry about."

According to Reuters charts, the 45-day correlation between the two sectors has dropped to 50 percent from 89 percent a month ago.

The STOXX 600 basic resources index has fallen 6.4 percent since the start of February, while the price of copper has held broadly flat.

"The copper price and the sector's price relative are often tightly correlated and the current price relative is pointing to a copper price closer to $7,500 rather than the current $8,300. On the back of China restocking our commodity analysts are forecasting $8,600 by the end of the year," Deutsche says. "Companies like Rio Tinto are at a discount to basic resources not seen since 2009."

