The UK real estate sector rises 0.9 percent, outperforming a 0.1 percent-weaker FTSE 100 index and extending gains into a fourth straight session, with analysts saying sentiment on the commercial property market has improved after a major acquisition deal last week.

France's biggest-listed bank BNP Paribas said on Thursday it would reap a 1.5 billion euro ($2 billion) capital gain from selling more than half its 51 percent stake in property developer Klepierre to U.S. firm Simon Property Group.

"The Klepierre deal has just highlighted some of the most attractive valuations in the sector," Jon Stewart, an analyst at Espirito Santo Investment Bank, says.

"Hammerson was trading at 0.75 times its book value: those valuations overdiscounted any likely weakness that you might see even in retail property."

Hammerson and Land Securities rise 1.3 percent and 1.5 percent on Monday, after adding 6.3 percent and 3.5 percent in the previous two sessions.

Both stocks traded at 0.8 times their respective book values at the close on Friday, Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows.

"It has probably run its course," Stewart adds, commenting on the recent rally in the two stocks. "You've seen some quite decent outperformance."

