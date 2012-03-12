Shares in Fluxys hit an all-time high after the Belgian gas transport company said it planned to make a 421.6 million euros payout, meaning a dividend of around 600 euros per share.

"They announced this morning that the strategic committee will propose to the board to distribute 600 euros per share as a sort of distribution of reserves, sort of an exceptional dividend," Bank Degroof analyst Marc Leemans says.

Shares in Fluxys closed up 9.7 percent at 3,100 euros.

Reuters messaging rm://ben.deighton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net