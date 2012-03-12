The FTSE Small Cap index ends flat, underperforming both the blue chips and the midcaps, which climb 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.

Russian warehouse developer Raven Russia firms 3.4 percent after more than doubling its full-year net profit in 2011 as demand from tenants outstripped supply, allowing it to pay a full year dividend and eye further portfolio growth.

Game Group slumps 64 percent, with trading volumes hefty, after the struggling video games retailer, denied new titles by suppliers, puts itself up for sale and warns shareholders their equity in the firm could be worthless.

Shares in Game, prior to Monday, had lost 94 percent of their value over the last year.

