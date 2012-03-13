Shares in Standard Life rise 2.7 percent after the British insurer reports a better-than-expected 28 percent increase in 2011 profit and 6.2 percent increase in dividend, with analysts saying shares should continue to be supported on valuation grounds.

"Trading at 28 percent discount to our 2012 embedded value, of 330 pence, dropping to 33 percent for 2013 with a 6.1 percent forward yield, the shares have undoubted income attractions," Shore Capital says in a note, keeping its "hold" rating on the shares.

Edinburgh-based Standard Life, Britain's fifth-biggest insurer, made a pretax operating profit of 544 million pounds ($849 million) last year, ahead of the 476 million pounds expected by analysts.

The firm is paying a total dividend for the year of 13.8 pence, ahead of the 13.65 pence pencilled in by analysts.

Standard Life's yield of around 6 percent compares with the FTSE 100 yield of 4.2 percent.

Standard Life's valuation momentum - where upgrades to analyst estimates and/or recommendations tend to correlate to future upgrades and lead future price moves - is the highest among its peers, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Data.

