Shares in Nicox soar 18 percent, the biggest gainer on the French Cac Mid and Small index, after the French biotech says it obtained positive results in a glaucoma drug study.

The company says the phase 2b study on its BOL-303259-X medication developed together with eye health company Bausch + Lomb and which targets patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension has shown positive results.

"It is good news as it is a partnership that works and will allow the product to go into phase 3 and will trigger a $10 million milestone payment for Nicox," Arnaud Guerin, analyst at Portzamparc, says.

The stock is up 113 percent since the start of the year at 2.1 euros, giving the company a market value of 156 million euros ($204.98 million).

