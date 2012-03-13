The UK Small Cap index is steady in early deal, lagging a 0.5 percent gain by the FTSE 100 index and 0.4 percent rise by the FTSE 250 index.

Rock Solid Images fall 28 percent after the firm said late on Monday it was taking steps to pursue a delisting of the company's shares from trading on AIM.

Bayfield Energy gains 6 percent after the explorer reports an oil and gas find at its EG8 well in the Galeota Licence in Trinidad and Tobago.

"Bayfield's encouraging foray into exploration drilling will rally market sentiment towards the next well in the programme," Semour Pierce says, repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

