Shares in Bayfield Energy gain 4.2 percent after the explorer ammounces an oil and gas find at its EG8 well in the Galeota Licence in Trinidad and Tobago.

"Bayfield has enjoyed a good run of late in expectation of today's drilling result and as such, in our view, a proportion of today's positive outcome has been largely priced in," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

"Nevertheless, Bayfield's encouraging foray into exploration drilling will rally market sentiment towards the next well in the programme," the broker says, repeating its "buy" rating.

