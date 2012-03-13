Continental Europe has been the second best performer in terms of earnings upgrades among the world's major regions, after Japan, according to Citi.

"Weekly global net analyst EPS revisions finally turned positive after 41 weeks of consecutive downgrades. If this trend is sustained, it will help support stock markets, in our view," Citi's strategists say in a note.

Even the European periphery, mired in debt and economic woes, saw earnings upgrades outstrip downgrades for the first time since at least the start of 2011, according to Citi's charts.

On a sector basis, industrials, IT, consumer staples and consumer discretionary have fared the best globally, while materials and telecoms saw the largest downgrades.

