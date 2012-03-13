Shares in G4S shed 2 percent, retreating following recent gains, after the security services firm accompanies its full-year results with a mixed outlook statement.

While the group posts a 2 percent rise in full-year profits and is confident about its prospects for 2012, supported by its London Olympic Games contract, it says the outlook for its developed markets cash solutions remains "muted" as the division struggles with low interest rates hampering growth.

Espirito Santo still reckons the group's portfolio blend of businesses will benefit from a gradual recovery in growth prospects, but says replacing lost Olympic revenue in 2013 will require further economic recovery, "not yet apparent, and with the valuation gap to peers having now closed we believe the shares are fairly priced".

Seymour Pierce, meanwhile, says on balance the positives outweigh the negatives, with organic growth anticipated to be higher than the 4.5 percent achieved in full-year 2011, in line with its current assumptions.

Trading volumes in G4S are robust, at 38 percent of the 90-day daily average. The shares have rallied 32 percent from a low hit on Oct 18.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net