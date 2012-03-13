Shares in Intertek rise 1.8 percent as Citigroup hikes its target price on the British testing firm to 2,800 pence from 2,200, raises its earnings estimates and repeats its "buy" rating.

Citi says in a note the reasons to own Intertek shares are more or less the same as they have been since their IPO a decade ago: "Impressive structural organic growth with robust barriers and high ROIC (return on invested capital) drives powerful compounding of shareholder returns."

"Intertek's barriers to entry seem as robust as ever and, while regulatory tailwinds have lessened a little in consumer testing, commodity TIC (testing, inspection and certification) growth drivers remain supportive," it says.

Citi raises its profit before tax and ammortization estimates by between 1 and 4 percent for 2012 and 2013.

Intertek's shares have rallied nearly 40 percent since late November lows, compared with a 15 percent rise on the FTSE 100, supported by a profit surge in early March, but leaving the shares in overbought territory according to its relative strength index.

