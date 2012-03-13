Shares in Inmarsat fall 2.9 percent, the top midcap faller, as Citigroup downgrades its rating on the firm to "sell" from "neutral" on valuation grounds and cuts its earnings estimates and target price.

Citi says in a note the 20 percent rise in Inmarsat's share price in 2012 is unjustified as it sees downside risks to consensus estimates in the near term, and reduces its earnings per share estimates by 26.5 percent in 2012.

"(We) see the risk/reward profile as unattractive at current levels," the bank says in a note.

Citi says on its revised estimates Inmarsat trades on 16.1 times price earnings, which is unjustified compared to faster-growing satellite peers, and it reduces its 12-month target price to 410 pence from 480 pence.

Inmarsat's valuation momentum - where upgrades to analyst estimates and/or recommendations tend to correlate to future upgrades and lead future price moves - is the lowest among its peers, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Data.

