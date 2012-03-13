Exane BNP Paribas expects a 0.8 percent organic revenue growth for the IT services sector this year and says that North America will particularly benefit France's Capgemini, while peer Atos could achieve over 5 percent growth in Germany.

Capgemini shares add 2.5 percent, while Atos gains 1.5 percent.

"Our forecast of 0.8 percent growth in the sector suggests this is going to be an average transition year, not a repeat of the 2007, 2008 and 2011 bonanzas. But neither will it be a year of crisis like 2009. This is basically the good news, priced in by financial markets over the past few weeks," it says.

Despite a rally this year, sectors' valuation remains undemanding, the note says, adding that IT Services stocks are trading at a 12 month EV/EBIT of 6.5 times - still an 18 percent discount to the average of 8 times since 2006.

Exane says in a note it expects growing adoption of offshore services in Europe and renewed inroads into Europe by Indian pure-play vendors such as TCS , Infosys and HCL, especially in the Nordics.

