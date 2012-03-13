The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.2 percent, significantly underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips and the midcaps both up 0.9 percent.

Lupus Capital jumps nearly 10 percent after accompanying its full-year results, in which it hikes its final dividend by 75 percent, with news it is to sell its oil services division for 75 million pounds, to focus more on its building products business.

Bayfield Energy firms more than 5 percent after the explorer ammounces an oil and gas find at its EG8 well in the Galeota Licence in Trinidad and Tobago.

