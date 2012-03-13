Shares in UK housebuilders push higher, led by Taylor Wimpey up 4.2 percent, with the heavyweight sector helping the FTSE 250 index add 1 percent, as Credit Suisse raises estimates and target prices across the sector.

"Despite the sector's recent strong performance, we maintain our positive view on UK housebuilders. The incremental positive to our investment thesis is the launch of NewBuy," Credit Suisse says in a note, referring to the British government's plan to assist in the creation of 100,000 new homes, roughly equal to 100 percent of the current annual production rate.

The broker says it sees such a target as unrealistic, however, the crux of its upgrade to forecasts is the view that it needs to see only a small fraction of the government's targeted units being delivered to make a material impact on the 2012-13 EPS forecasts for the listed housebuilding players.

Credit Suisse ups its 2012-13 EPS forecasts for the sector by between 6 percent and 14 percent, after raising its market volume forecasts for 2012-13 to 4 percent and 6 percent, respectively, from no growth, and upping its market price forecasts for 2012-13 to 1 percent and 2 percent, also from no growth.

The broker repeats its "outperform" ratings on Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon , and Bellway.

