European shares stay firmly higher after stocks on Wall Street gain in early trade on better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data for February, raising expectations that the pace of economic recovery is intact.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares rises 1.2 percent to 1,089.72 points to hover near a seven-month high hit in the previous month. On Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are up 0.2 to 0.7 percent.

Banking stocks, which tend to perform well during economic prosperity, are among the top gainers. The STOXX Europe 600 banking index rises 2.3 percent.

