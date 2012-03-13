Shares in Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's rise up to 6 percent, the highest level since mid-August, after strong sales outside of Italy boosts full-year profits above forecasts.

"Profits and margins are above expectations," a Milan-based analyst says.

Full-year profits rose 24 percent to 135 million euros ($177.39 million), above a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of around 131 million euros. Core earnings (EBITDA) grew 20.4 percent at 232.4 million euros in 2011, slightly above forecasts.

Tod's hikes its dividend to 2.5 euros per share, in line with expectations, and says it is confident about increasing profitability and revenue this year.

