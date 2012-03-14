Shares in Home Retail rise 8.5 percent, second top gainer on the FTSE 250 ahead of its trading update due on Thursday, as JPMorgan double upgrades its rating on the owner of Argos to "overweight" from "underweight" in a bullish note on UK general retailers.

"Our view on General Retail is becoming more positive. FY13E estimates seem sensibly based and while there is some near-term downside in the upcoming reporting season, this is due to housekeeping rather than to any fundamental changes in trend," JPMorgan says in a note.

UK-listed general retailers, up 15.5 percent, have outperformed the broader market, up 8.2 percent, so far in 2012 as macro economic conditions have stabilised.

"As a cyclical sector General Retail tends to rerate in anticipation of fundamentals with further upside when estimates begin to move upwards," JPMorgan says.

"With the economic environment seeming more stable and some tentative signs of improving trends, we believe that this second leg of earnings momentum could come through in H2 2012/H1 CY13," it says.

Other retailers were also higher with blue-chips firm Marks & Spencer and Next up 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, while Dixons, Dunelm and Debenhams rose as much as 2 percent.

