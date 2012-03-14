Shares in Greggs shed 2.3 percent, the biggest FTSE 250 faller, as bakery retailer posts in-line full-year results, with N+1 Brewin downgrading its rating to "hold" from "add" following a good run by the stock.

Greggs saw its 2011 pretax profit rise 1.1 percent to 53.1 million pounds in 2011, in line with market expectations, as total sales rose 5.8 percent to 701 million pounds, reflecting 84 net new store openings and product innovation.

Sales at stores open over a year increased 1.4 percent but were down 1.8 percent in the first 10 weeks of its new financial year, particularly reflecting two weeks of severe weather in January.

"Greggs has delivered an FY11 PBT outcome which is marginally ahead of our expectation. The results highlight another year of positive strategic/expansion progress and we see good scope for further momentum in FY12," N+1 Brewin says in a note.

"Whilst the start to FY12 has proved weak, we are encouraged by pro-active management action to align costs accordingly, thereby protecting profitability," the broker adds.

N+1 Brewin keeps its below-consensus forecasts and 570 pence a share price target for Greggs unchanged, but following recent share price strength moves its rating back to "hold".

Espirito Santo Investment Bank places its "buy" rating and 550 pence fair value target for Greggs under review ahead of the analysts' meeting.

And Collins Stewart retains its "hold" rating on Greggs, saying the stock is "up with events".

Shares in Greggs have risen 11 percent over the last three months.

