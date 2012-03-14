European shares rise in early trade to reach fresh 33-week highs, led by financials after the U.S. Federal Reserve improved its economic outlook for the world's largest economy and said most U.S. banks had passed its stress tests.

European Banks rise 1.9 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.6 percent at 1,101.99 points after hitting an intra-day peak of 1,102.08 - the highest since late July.

