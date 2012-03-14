Shares in Legal & General gain over 5 percent, topping the FTSE 100 leader board, with the index up 0.3 percent, as the insurer reports forecast-busting full-year profits and hikes its dividend by more than a third.

L&G, Britain's fifth-biggest insurer, reports an operating profit for the year of 1.06 billion pounds, up from 1.00 billion pounds in 2010, and ahead of the 1.04 billion pounds expected by analysts.

The insurer will pay a total dividend for 2011 of 6.4 pence per share, easily beating analysts' forecasts, and exceeding the payout it made before an unpopular cut at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

"L&G has reported a very good set of FY results this morning with higher than expected cash and dividend the main highlights," says BofA Merrill Lynch in a note repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

The broker points out that L&G's operating cashflow came in at 940 million pounds, up 12 percent year-on-year, with net cash at 846 million pounds, up 11 percent year-on-year, and this was with L&G applying more conservative investment return assumptions, without which the cash results would have been nearly 40 million pounds higher.

Merrill says that L&G shares have performed well in the year-to-date, rising nearly 20 percent, and it expects the stock's re-rating to continue.

"The shares are trading on 8.5 times our current 2013E IFRS EPS forecast and 0.85 times the headline year end EV (Enterprise Value). The yield against our 2013E DPS (dividend per share) estimate is 6.1 percent, but we see headroom to increase our DPS forecasts after today's figures," the broker adds.

