The FTSE Small cap index is up 0.1 percent in early deals, slightly lagging a 0.3 percent rise by the FTSE 100 index, while the FTSE 250 index gains 0.6 percent.

Mecom rises 7.4 percent as the firm reports full-year results and a full year dividend of 15.4 euro cents per share, in line with previous guidance, which prompts Numis to repeat its "buy" rating and increase its dividend per share forecasts.

UK Coal tumbles 33 percent after the company announces plans to restructure its business, which, if successful, could see shareholders' holdings diluted.

