Shares in Smiths Group shed 4.1 percent, topping the list of FTSE 100 fallers, as the British technology firm reports first-half results which slightly undershot Investec Securities forecasts, leading the broker to cut its rating on the company to "hold" from "buy" on valuation grounds.

Smiths post a 2 percent rise in first-half pretax profit to 217 million pounds, beating estimates of 181.5 million pounds, but Investec says while the stock is not expensive, on 10.8 times 2013 price earnings, recent share price gains mean the stock is up with events.

Smiths' shares are 20.3 percent higher in 2012, outpacing a 6.9 percent rise by the FTSE 100 index.

The broker it is likely to trim its earnings per share forecasts for Smiths Group by about one percent.

Investec says there is concern over Smiths pension defecit which bloated to 459 million pounds, up from 199 million pounds at the end of July 2011.

