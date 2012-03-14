Shares in Germany's E.ON are up 6.7 percent as its utilities gas unit provides more clarity on its mid-term course and the company says a new deal with Norway's Statoil reflects current market conditions.

E.ON posted losses of 700 million euros ($917.6 million) in gas trading last year due to a margin squeeze but says it is in talks with its suppliers to make its loss-making purchasing contracts competitive.

"(The) agreement with Statoil seems to be markedly lowering the risk in that business," a German trader says, adding that this is supportive for E.ON's 2013 outlook. "We now have more visibility that gas business is less of a risk factor any more."

E.ON shares are at a 3-1/2-month high and at the top of a 1.2 percent stronger STOXX Europe 600 Utilities index.

($1 = 0.7628 euros)