PSA Peugeot Citroen shares gain strongly for a second straight day, leading the European autos sector higher on optimism the stock's slump following a rights issue announcement may have been overdone.

"I think it became so cheap post rights issue that with the improving sentiment in Europe it starts to look like a bargain," one analyst says.

Peugeot shares lost 18 percent in the 11 days after initial press reports about alliance talks with General Motors Co were confirmed and after the disclosure that as part of the deal the struggling French automaker would raise 1 billion euros in fresh capital.

Some traders attribute the rally to a "short squeeze".

According to Data Explorers, 10.6 percent of Peugeot's stock is out on loan, making it the most shorted stock in Paris and one of the most shorted stocks across Europe.

"The stock continues to recover ground as short-sellers cover their positions," says one Paris-based trader. "Arbitrage is tense, complicated and even not attracting much interest because of the very high price for borrowing the shares, and short-sellers are covering themselves."

The shares, up 6 percent following a similar gain on Tuesday, are also being helped by a broader rally in the European sector, which is up 2.4 percent, the trader says.

