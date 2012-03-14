The FTSE Small cap index adds 0.3 percent by midday, underperforming slightly bigger gains by the blue chips and the mid caps, ahead 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Mecom gains 7 percent as the firm reports full-year results and a full year dividend of 15.4 euro cents per share, in line with previous guidance, which prompts Numis to repeat its "buy" rating and increase its dividend per share forecasts.

UK Coal drops 23 percent after the company announces plans to restructure its business, which, if successful, could see shareholders' holdings diluted.

