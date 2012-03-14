Alstom is the worst-performing stock on the CAC 40, down 4.6 percent at 31.48 euros, following a report that the French power and transport engineering company is considering a potential offer for German offshore wind turbine maker Repower Systems.

German daily Financial Times Deutschland reports, without citing sources, that Repower's owner, India's Suzlon Energy, is seeking a buyer for the business, valued at 1.5 billion euros ($1.97 billion), and that it has opened the German unit's books to Alstom.

Alstom and Suzlon decline to comment.

