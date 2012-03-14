European stocks are steady, up 0.7 percent, as U.S. shares inch higher in early trade on Wall Street, extending their recent strong rally following a cautiously brighter forecast from the U.S. Federal Reserve and news that most U.S. banks had passed stress tests.

At 1400 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.7 percent at 1,103.65 points, a level not seen since late July.

Banks pace the gains, with Natixis up 5.9 percent and Credit Suisse up 5.7 percent.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net