The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.4 percent higher, faring better than the wider market, with the midcaps ending flat while the FTSE 100 slips 0.2 percent.

UK Coal drops 28 percent after the company announces plans to restructure its business, which, if successful, could see shareholders' holdings diluted.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net