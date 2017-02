Shares in Zodiac Aerospace rise 7 percent after the aerospace supplier confirms its forecast to grow sales and boost profitability in fiscal 2011-12 and says first-half sales rise almost 20 percent.

"Zodiac is a very high quality case which continues to offer attractive business and profitability perspectives," CM-CIC Securities analyst Harald Liberge-Dondoux writes.

