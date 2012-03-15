Shares in Petrofac fall 1.0 percent, among the top fallers on a weaker FTSE 100, as Citigroup cuts its recommendation on the firm to "neutral" from "buy" on valuation grounds and lowers its target price to 1,650 pence from 1,850 pence, in a broader note on the oil services sector.

"(Petrofac's) current share price looks to adequately reflect current growth prospects and we see more limited scope for outperformance," Citi says in a note.

Citi, however, raises its earnings estimates for Petrofac as it does for the majority of companies across the sector, saying European oil services continue to screen well around attractively priced growth metrics.

"The market is underestimating the longevity of this growth ... An overarching theme of oil majors' 2012 strategy presentations was increased investment and we see continued growth in spend as necessary for maintaining an oil price environment conducive of global growth," Citi says.

The U.S. bank likes AMEC, which offers low-risk exposure to rising natural resources spend, and Lamprell, which offers robust top-line visibility over 2012-13.

AMEC gains 0.3 percent and Lamprell sheds 0.5 percent, while Citi upgrades its recommendation on Norway's Petroleum Geo-Services, which rises 1.4 percent, to "neutral" from "sell".

