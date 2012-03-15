Shares in K+S jump 5.2 percent to a three-week high and top of the FTSE Eurofirst 300, which is down 0.1 percent, after better-than-expected results and an upbeat outlook.

"We consider K+S results for 2011 and the fourth quarter as strong due to the excellent performance of potash & magnesium, the core pillar of the firm," says analyst Harald Gruber at Silvia Quandt Research.

"The rise in dividend puts the shares on a comfortable 3.5 percent yield at (the) current share price, which we regard as absolutely sustainable as we forecast earnings growth in the next few years."

To see story, please click

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net