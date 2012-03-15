Shares in Shire fall 0.9 percent, among the top fallers on a 0.1 percent-weaker FTSE 100, after the drugmaker pulls its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of its Replagal drug to treat Fabry disease, a rare genetic disorder.

"Withdrawing the U.S. Replagal regulatory filing on more onerous FDA clinical requirements is a surprise setback for Shire," Jefferies says in a note.

The broker estimates removing $95 million peak U.S. sales from its model cuts earnings per share by 2 percent to 3 percent.

"This likely understates the sentiment hit and possible ex-U.S. S&M message now available to Genzyme to regain share," it adds. "We still view Shire as a core sector holding but see insufficient fundamental upside for a Buy, hence our Hold rating."

