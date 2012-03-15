Shares in Repsol gain 1.3 percent, one of Spain's best performers, shrugging off news of losing several concessions run by its YPF unit in Argentina as analysts and dealers say negative news from the country is already in the price.

"The shares have already fallen a lot on the back of Argentine nationalization fears. There are mostly 'buy' recommendations on the stock, so unless we see the most negative base-case scenario, there's still upside potential," a Madrid-based trader says.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch says in a note: "Whilst risks in YPF remain undeniably high we nevertheless believe the stock's current valuation of 3.4 times 2013 EV/DACF largest reflects a highly negative outcome in YPF."

