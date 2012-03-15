Shares in Hammerson rise 1.4 percent, the top gainer on a weaker FTSE 100 as JPMorgan lists the real estate investment firm as a top M&A candidate among European property stocks.

JPMorgan says two key themes will dominate the space: M&A and upcoming dividends and it believes companies should "speed up" with value creation, "find a bride" or risk being "shipped out".

"The sector is facing structural challenges and is trading at 29 percent discount to net asset value, while predators will exploit their relatively low cost of capital (c.5 percent for Simon Prop. and c.6 percent for British Land, Land Securities and Unibail vs. 7.4 percent for sector)," JPMorgan says.

The U.S. banks says potential M&A candidates include Big Yellow, Hammerson, Helical Bar, Metric and Workspace, which it upgrades to "overweight" from "neutral", in the UK and Eurocommercial on the continent. Its preferred dividend play is VastNed Retail (c.10 percent yield).

Big Yellow, Helical Bar, VastNed Retail and Metric gained up to 2.0 percent, but Workspace was 0.1 percent lower.

