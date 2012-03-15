Despite the recent equity rally, UBS still sees scope for some bargain hunting in Europe and looks for stocks that combine cheapness with a dividend "sweetener".

The bank screens for companies that are attractively valued compared to their sector, highlighting UK-listed defence contractor BAE Systems and pharma group AstraZeneca.

Both stocks trade at a discount of around 40 percent to their peers in terms of 2012 price over earnings ratio, while offering dividend yields of around 6.6 percent and 7 percent respectively, according to UBS estimates.

"After we establish cheapness, we add in dividend and quality sweetener to strengthen our picks in the event of ongoing crisis after-shocks," the bank strategists say in a note.

Other stocks in UBS's value portfolio include retailer Marks & Spencer, French car maker Renault and Swedish appliances maker Electrolux .

The bank's strategists steer clear of expensive, high-quality stocks, which outperformed the market last year, as well as "distressed" low-quality names to reduce tail risk.

