Shares in Spain's Gamesa gain 4 percent after a report that French engineering group Alstom is looking at it and fellow wind turbine maker Vestas of Denmark as potential takeover targets.

"Considering the sharp falls in Gamesa's share price as it rides out tough times in the wind sector, takeover rumours are inevitable," a Madrid-based trader says.

Gamesa declines to comment.

Vestas shares gain 4 percent in Copenhagen; Alstom shares are 0.6 percent higher in Paris.

