Shares in Tesco shed 1.2 percent, topping the FTSE 100 fallers list, after the world's third-biggest retailer announces the head of its UK business, Richard Brasher, is quitting, leaving question marks over its strategy following a recent shock profit warning.

"Tesco cannot afford to have another poor set of results and they are looking to put changes in place now that will try and alleviate this happening again (Brasher was one of the key figures of the disappointing Big Price Drop campaign)," Atif Latif, director at Guardian Stockbrokers, says.

Latif says Tesco is facing significant headwinds post the profit warning -- UK weakness and loss of market share -- but on a forward-looking basis Tesco is a long term "hold" that offers upside potential, and he recommends buying into any short-term weakness.

