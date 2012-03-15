The FTSE Small Cap index is steady in early deals, lagging small gains on the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 which rise 0.1 and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Game Group jumps 42 percent, adding to the previous session's sharp gains, after private investment firm OpCapita expressed an interest in buying the debt of the struggling British video games retailer and paying overdue and due payments to its suppliers in full, according to sources close to the situation.

Cenkos Securities, one of London's smaller stockbroking companies, reported a drop in annual profits that wiped nearly 10 percent off its market value.

