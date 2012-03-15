The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.1 percent, in line with the blue chips, while the midcaps shed 0.3 percent.

Charter plane broker Air Partner drops more than 5 percent after the company says it is cautious on its trading prospects for the rest of the financial year as it posts a drop in first-half profits.

Game Group leaps 67 percent, adding to the previous session's sharp gains, after private investment firm OpCapita expressed an interest in buying the debt of the struggling British video games retailer and paying overdue and due payments to its suppliers in full, according to sources close to the situation.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net