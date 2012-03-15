The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.1 percent, outperforming modest falls by the FTSE 100 index, down 0.1 percent, while the FTSE 250 index sheds 0.4 percent.

Powerflute gains 11.8 percent as the London-listed Finnish packaging and paper group accompanies full-year results with plans for a one for ten share consolidation, and a share repurchase programme of up to 25 million shares, representing 8.6 percent of its issued share capital.

TT Electronics sheds 8.2 percent as the electronic components group posts in-line full-year results but says it expects the wider economic uncertainty to hurt demand at its key electronics components unit in the first half of 2012.

