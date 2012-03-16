European stock index futures signaled a flat to slightly higher open for equities on Friday, with shares seen hovering near their eight-month highs and investors waiting for the next catalyst to push the market significantly higher.
At 0720 GMT, futures for he Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.1 percent, with Germany's DAX futures flat, and France's CAC futures down 0.1 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA FINAL
SUBSEA 7 SA Q4
EURAZEO SA Q4
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE PRELIM
AIR BERLIN FINAL
U.S. COMPANIES
No major U.S. company announcing results on Friday.
MACRO (GMT)
0900 IT Trade
1000 EZ Trade Balance
1230 US CPI
1315 US Ind Production
1355 US Univ Mich Sentiment
1430 US ECRI Weekly
