European stock index futures signaled a flat to slightly higher open for equities on Friday, with shares seen hovering near their eight-month highs and investors waiting for the next catalyst to push the market significantly higher.

At 0720 GMT, futures for he Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.1 percent, with Germany's DAX futures flat, and France's CAC futures down 0.1 percent.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES

FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA FINAL

SUBSEA 7 SA Q4

EURAZEO SA Q4

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE PRELIM

AIR BERLIN FINAL

U.S. COMPANIES

No major U.S. company announcing results on Friday.

MACRO (GMT)

0900 IT Trade

1000 EZ Trade Balance

1230 US CPI

1315 US Ind Production

1355 US Univ Mich Sentiment

1430 US ECRI Weekly

