Bond yields have edged higher in the United States, Germany and the UK, but are not yet at a level that will negatively impact equities as the bonds' starting point is so low, HSBC says in a note.

"The experience of the past 30 years suggests the starting point matters. If real bond yields are low, then higher bond yields are usually associated with positive equity returns. One explanation for this is that both bond yields and equities are often responding to the same underlying cause: an improvement in economic growth prospects," they say in a note.

"The correlation is most positive when real bond yields are below 2%. It remains positive when real bond yields are below 4% and only turns negative at real bond yields above 4%. Real bond yields above 4% are a threat to equities, in our view, because this is when they threaten to choke off investment spending," they add.

Caveats to this include a sudden sharp rise in bond yields, from any level, and the "element of uncertainty" caused by unconventional central bank monetary measures.

"The key message for sector strategy is that cyclicals tend to outperform when bond yields rise. The silver lining of higher bond yields is usually that nominal demand is rising and this will tend to favour cyclicals over defensives. IT, energy, materials and industrials consistently outperform when bond yields rise. Healthcare and consumer staples are the main casualties," HSBC says.

