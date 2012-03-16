Shares in Wacker Chemie, the world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, fall 2.3 percent to the bottom of Frankfurt's mid-cap index after HSBC downgrades the stock to "neutral" from "overweight".

"Weak Q4 marked the bottom, but price pressure in most divisions will continue through 2012," HSBC says in a note.

The company on Wednesday slashed its dividend and provided a gloomy outlook for this year, saying a fall in polysilicon price from a year ago would hurt its earnings.

