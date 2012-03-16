Shares in Shire gain 1.4 percent, among the top gainers on the FTSE 100, as JPMorgan Cazenove upgrades its recommendation on the firm to "overweight" from "neutral" on valuation grounds, helping the drugmaker pare losses made in the previous session.

JPMorgan says Shire trades on only 14.2 times 2013 estimated price earnings, which looks too cheap for a 17 percent 2013-17 earnings per share compound annual growth rate.

Long-term the bank sees $250 million-plus upside from Vyvanse use in Adult ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyder Disorder), and near-term $500 million-plus potential from digestive disease drug Lialda, with PIII PREVENT data for the treatment due in mid-2012.

"Based on Shire's superior growth outlook, we set our PT (price target) at 17.0 times 2013 earnings, getting to a 2,600 pence Mar-2013 PT for the ordinary shares and $122 Mar-2013 PT for the American depository receipt," JPMorgan says in a note.

Shire shares fell 3.1 percent on Thursday after pulling its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of its Replagal drug to treat Fabry disease, a rare genetic disorder.

