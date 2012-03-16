European equities push higher to hover near levels not seen since the summer, on track for their best weekly showing in a month and with charts pointing to scope for more near-term gains as long as economic data and earnings remain supportive.

Options expiries during the course of the session are likely to keep the market jittery, however, with investors that have been wrong-footed by the rally seeking to cover their positions, while those who had bet on even bigger gains scramble to increase the chances of a win.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 0.3 percent at 1,104.94 points after hitting its highest in nearly eight months on Wednesday.

