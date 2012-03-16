Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland gain 3 percent, the second biggest riser in a 0.2 percent stronger FTSE 100 and outperforming a weaker banking sector, helped by a UBS rating upgrade for the part-state-owned lender to "buy" from "hold".

UBS says an upgrade of its UK GDP estimates for 2012 and 2013 provides the catalyst for its upgrade to buy.

"We see RBS as a clear recovery play on the UK and US. A more positive view on the UK combined with improving economic momentum in the U.S. where growth expectations are already well embedded will pave a way for improved performance in RBS's core business and should contribute to lower losses in the non-core division," the bank says in a note.

UBS says an improving economy lowers risk of unexpected losses from RBS non-core and it thinks that this division is now being run on a capital accretive basis which eliminates the risk of capital cross subsidy from core to non-core.

This in turn allows it to focus on valuation of the core as the driver of value within the group, UBS says, adding that its standalone valuation of core RBS would be close to 45 pence on a 12-month forward basis.

UBS says discounting this for execution risk (20 percent) and cost of equity (10 percent) raises its price target for RBS to 32.5 pence, from 30 pence previously.

