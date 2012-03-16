Shares in Borders & Southern lose as much as 1.9 percent after the oil explorer says the results of a well it is drilling in the Falkland Islands would be delayed, and as Argentina says it will take legal action against companies involved in looking for oil in the disputed South Atlantic archipelago.

Seymour Pierce analyst Dougie Youngson says he is more concerned about the delay to the well rather than what he called "more sabre-rattling" from Argentina.

"The delay is four to five weeks, it doesn't sound like they've actually done very much in terms of drilling so far. I expect the market is a bit more disappointed about that rather than the ongoing rumblings out of Buenos Aires," he says.

Shares in other Falkland explorers fall back after Argentina called exploration and drilling in the British-governed Falkland Islands illegal and said it planned to bring civil and criminal charges to sanction the gamut of companies involved.

Rockhopper, which has found a large oil field in the Falklands and is trying to find a partner to help it develop it, sheds 2.3 percent, while Falkland Oil & Gas and Desire Petroleum are down 2 percent and 1.7 percent respectively.

