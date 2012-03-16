The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.2 percent in early deals, lagging a 0.2 percent rise by the FTSE 100 index, and a 0.3 percent gain from the FTSE 250 index.

Beale, the department stores operator, falls over 5 percent after the company says in a trading update that like-for-like sales, including concessions and VAT for the 19 weeks to March 10 were 8.4 percent lower than the previous year.

"Management has begun to implement a number of strategies from the recent strategic review of the group, in order to ensure that costs more accurately reflect revenue levels. We expect the benefits of the strategic review to be seen during H2," Shore Capital says in a note.

Anite rises 1.9 percent as Espirito Santo hikes its fair value estimate on the firm to 137 pence from 92 pence and repeats its "buy" rating, saying the market is under appreciating the upside potential of the transition from 3G to LTE (Long Term Evolution or 4G) -- high speed wireless data transfer -- in mobile communications.

"Apple's intention to include LTE support for the new iPad is a potential game changer. While both Anite and IQE are exposed to LTE, we believe that investors under appreciate the potential benefits from this cycle," Espirito says in a note.

